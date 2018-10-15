Teens charged after theft of vehicle

A 17-year-old male youth and three boys aged 15 have been charged in relation to the alleged theft of a Toyota Rav 4 vehicle from the Mintlaw area.

They have also been charged in relation to the alleged theft of another vehicle in the Stuartfield area.

The incidents happened between Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 October.

The 17-year-old was expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court today (Monday, October 15) while the other teenagers will appear in court at a later date.

Sergeant Scott McKay said: “We are grateful to the community for its support while enquiries were carried out.

“I would like to take this opportunity to remind people to ensure that they keep their vehicles and homes locked and secure at all times.

“Do not store valuables in your vehicles and if you see any suspicious behaviour please report this to police as soon as possible on 101."