Teenagers arrested and charged following assault on youngster

Police Scotland has confirmed they are aware of an assault on a youngster in Peterhead, the footage of which has been circulating on social media.

Two males aged 13 have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit in due course.

Sergeant Alex Carle of the Buchan Community Policing Team said: "North East Division will not tolerate any incidents of violence within our communities and will take robust action on those involved, including those involved in the recording of these incidents.

"Incidents of this nature are distressing to watch and we have been in regular contact with the youngster involved and his family.

"I would like to thank those within the community that have contacted the Police and assisted us in our enquiries."