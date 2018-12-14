Taxis and buses checked in road policing operations in Aberdeenshire

Following on from an operation last weekend to check the road worthiness of taxis in Aberdeenshire, Road policing Officers have been out this week checking school buses in North Aberdeenshire.

Between Monday 10 and Wednesday 12 December Road Policing Officers undertook stop checks of school buses servicing Mintlaw, Fraserburgh and Banff Academies. Each vehicle was examined to ensure that they were road worthy and safe for the carriage of passengers.

Road Policing Sergeant Scott Deans said: “At this time of year we are conscious of telling drivers to ensure their personal vehicles are ready for winter. As well as stopping members of the public to check their vehicles are roadworthy we also have a responsibility to ensure commercial carriers such as taxis and school buses are also safe.

“During this week’s operation focusing on school transport we stopped 12 buses and were pleased that only one minor defect was found.

“Keeping people safe on the roads here in the North East is a top priority for us and this includes school children and how they are taken to and from School. Road checks involving school busses is not something new and these road checks will continue in the coming months at other schools within the region.”

Road policing officers carried out checks on taxis in Inverurie, Ellon and Huntly over the weekend of 8 and 9 December to ensure vehicles are being properly maintained over the festive period. A handful of minor issues were detected and guidance was provided, but the majority of the 19 vehicles checked were roadworthy

Inspector Neil Morrison said: “Drivers were more than happy to stop as they appreciate our duty to ensure vehicles are roadworthy. We ask people to find another way to travel if they are drinking at Christmas so it's only right that we check the vehicles trusted with getting you home safely."