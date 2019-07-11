SSPCA appeal for information after two bearded dragons abandoned in Aberdeen

The Scottish SPCA has released CCTV images of a male they believe can assist with their enquiries after two bearded dragons were found abandoned outside Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home in Brickfield, East Seaton on June 17, at around 7pm.

The reptiles were not discovered until the following morning at around 7am.

Scottish SPCA inspector Fiona McKenzie said: “We were notified of this incident when the bearded dragons were discovered on the morning of 18 June.

“Having reviewed CCTV in the area we are keen to speak to the man in the images as we believe he may be able to help us with our inquiry.

“If you recognise him or have any information regarding this incident, please contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”