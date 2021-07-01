Sixty one drivers in the North-east detected for drink or drug offences in June

Police in the North-east are determined to remove drink and drug drivers from the roads.

Throughout June, 61 offences were detected of alleged drink drivers, drug drivers, those unfit to drive through drink or drugs, and those who failed to provide specimens for analysis.

Sergeant Craig McNeill, from North East Road Policing Unit, said: “Driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs is a criminal offence. The penalties faced by drivers convicted of these offences are a minimum 12 month ban, a criminal record, up to six months in prison and an unlimited fine.”

A drink or drug driver could also lose their vehicle, and a conviction would stay on their licence for 11 years.

Of course, the penalties could be even more severe should a drink or drug driver be involved in an accident.

Sergeant McNeill continued: “I would like to thank the public for their continued support in reporting potential drink and drug drivers to us.

"A number of the detections in the past month have been as a direct result of information from the public. It’s clear that those committing these offences will not be tolerated by our communities.

“Ultimately this is about keeping our roads safe for all road users and we will continue to proactively patrol the roads to both deter drivers from driving whilst impaired and to apprehend those do so."

Anyone with any concerns in relation to drink or drug driving can contact Police on 101, or visit the Police Scotland website www.scotland.police.uk/secureforms/contact.