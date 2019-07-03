Sentence deferred on pair who broke in to Peterhead premises

A man serving a life driving ban drove at police officers who were forced to take evasive action as a stolen safe was recovered from a vehicle.

Martin Youngson rampaged through streets in the Aberdeen area in a VW Golf after carrying out break-ins at commercial premises in the city and in Peterhead.

Youngson (30) was at the wheel of the car as he drove at excessive speed, mounted pavements and verges, overtook when it was unsafe and forced other motorists to avoid a potential collision.

He was involved in the theft of a Mitsubishi Shogun and tools from the premises of Car Clinic in Charlotte Street, in Peterhead, before the stolen vehicle was used to ram doors at another firm.

During one break-in a safe was removed from the premises at the Murcar commercial park, in Aberdeen, but the High Court in Edinburgh heard that the owner believed it was actually empty.

The damaged Mitsubishi was left in a residential street before Youngson and others drove off in the Golf. At one stage he was confronted by a bin lorry but drove onto a grass verge passing the other vehicle and overtaking a bus.

Police arrived at Glenhome Gardens, in Dyce, where the Shogun was left but found the Golf accelerating towards them at the scene.

Advocate depute David Taylor said they went behind the Shogun but the Golf performed a sharp u-turn and drove back at them again after mounting a pavement, forcing the officers to retreat into a garden.

The prosecutor said occupants of the Golf got the safe from the stolen vehicle before driving off again in the VW.

Mr Taylor said at one stage the Golf was seen travelling on a rutted, potholed track at four times the speed locals suggested should be used.

The car, which was being driven without registration plates, also drove through a red light at speed.

Mr Taylor said: "Police received numerous phone calls from members of the public regarding the driving of the Golf."

Youngson was later detained by police at an address in the Garthdee area of Aberdeen.

Youngson, formerly of Ross Crescent, Aberdeen, admitted driving dangerously on February 1 last year at roads in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire and at Glenhome Gardens, in Dyce, by driving towards uniformed PCs Justine Hanlon and Andrew Ross at speed, mounting a kerb and causing them to take evasive action, when he appeared in court today (tues).

He also pled guilty to breaking into Cut Cost Carpets, in Maiden Street, in Peterhead, and trying to steal vans, breaking into Car Clinic and stealing the Mitsubishi and tools, trying to break into a joinery business in Charlotte Street, in Peterhead and breaking into the firm at the Murcar commercial park, in Aberdeen, on the same date.

Youngson, who has previous convictions for road traffic and dishonesty offences, also admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance.

A co-accused, Jordan Buchan (19) of Maidencraig Place, in Aberdeen, admitted taking part in the break-ins at Peterhead. A third man, Dayle Mackintosh (29) of Victoria Road, in Aberdeen, was acquitted of all the charges he faced after the Crown accepted his not guilty pleas.

The judge, Lord Kinclaven, deferred sentence on Youngson and Buchan for the preparation of reports. Youngson was remanded in custody. The case will call later this month at the High Court in Glasgow.