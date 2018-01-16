Searches continue for missing 90-year-old

Searches are continuing today to help trace 90-year-old William Ritchie, who has been reported missing from his home at Fraserburgh.

Specialist search officers with assistance from Police Scotland's dog unit will be carrying out a search along the old railway line from Fraserburgh to Strichen - an 11-mile stretch - as a potential route the pensioner may have taken before being reported missing by a neighbour at the weekend.

Officers will also be distributing posters in the town centre in the hope someone recognises him and can pass on any information which could help as officers try to piece together his movements over the last week.

Mr Ritchie - known as Bill - was reported missing from the West Road area of the town on Sunday January 12, 2018, and extensive enquiries have been ongoing since to find him.

Local Inspector Kevin Goldie, who is leading enquiries today, said: "Another night has passed without anyone seeing or hearing from Bill which means our concerns for him are growing.

"Bill has been known to be a keen walker in the past and regularly took a route round Fraserburgh covering West Road, Strichen Road, Boothby Road and Watermill Road. On occasions he has been known to walk as far as Memsie and Strichen but has been keeping closer to home recently.

"Searches will continue today to ensure a possible route Bill might have taken is thoroughly searched while we make the most of daylight hours."

Mr Ritchie is described as being around 5ft 7, of a slim build, with short grey hair. At this time it is not known what he is wearing however he usually wears a 3/4 length black jacket.

Anyone with information should contact Police on 101 quoting incident no. 2549 of Jan 14.

Inspector Goldie added: "I would ask anyone who has seen Bill in the last week to please get in touch as our enquiries continue. He regularly shops at Asda and the local Co-op and attends at the post office at Mid Street. He appears to be a well-known face in the Fraserburgh area and we would ask anyone with information about his movements in the past week to please get in touch.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has shared our appeals for information so far and to those who have been in touch with information - your support is appreciated."