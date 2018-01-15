Search continues for missing Fraserburgh man

Police Scotland is continuing to appeal for information to help trace 90-year-old William Ritchie, who has been reported missing from his home in the Fraserburgh area.

Mr Ritchie - known as Bill - was last seen by neighbours in the West Road area of the town at around noon on Friday January 12, 2018.

Following enquiries into his movements since then it is understood he may have been at Boothby Road heading in the direction of Asda carpark at around 3.30pm on Friday afternoon. Efforts are ongoing to confirm this was the case.

Searches have been and continue to be carried out in the Fraserburgh area today, in particular a route Mr Ritchie is known to walk regularly which takes in West Road, Strichen Road, Boothby Road and Watermill Road.

He is a keen walker and is regularly seen walking in and around Fraserburgh. On occasion he is known to have walked as far as Memsie and Strichen but has recently been staying closer to home.

Mr Ritchie is described as being around 5ft 7, of a slim build, with short grey hair. At this time it is not known what he is wearing.

Local Inspector Colin Mowat said: "From what we know of Mr Ritchie so far we understand him to be very fit for his age and is known for being a keen walker. However it is extremely unusual for him not to have returned home yet and given the weather conditions at the weekend we are growing increasingly concerned for his safety and well-being.

"I would first of all appeal directly to Mr Ritchie to get in touch with Police to let us know he is safe and well if he sees this. Likewise I would appeal to anyone with information about his whereabouts, or anyone who has seen a man matching his description, to please get in touch. He regularly shops at Asda and the local Co-op, and there is always the possibility that he has taken public transport out with the area.

"I would also ask people who live in the West Road area and surrounding streets to please check any outbuildings or sheds you have incase Mr Ritchie has taken shelter due to the adverse weather.

"Anyone with information should contact Police on 101 quoting incident no. 2549 of Jan 14."