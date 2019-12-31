'Safer Streets' policing initiative sees additional patrols in Aberdeenshire

Officers from Police Scotland have been carrying out additional patrols during the Festive Period as part of the ‘Safer Streets’ policing initiative.

Funded by Aberdeenshire Council, the operation forms part of Operation Salvation which is led by Police Scotland’s North East Divisional Alcohol and Violence Reduction Unit.

The operation saw additional officer carrying out high visibility patrols across Aberdeenshire to prevent violence and antisocial behaviour and divert and support individuals away from committing acts of violence.

Sergeant Ross Geddes of the Divisional Alcohol and Violence Reduction Unit said ‘’The North East of Scotland is recognised as a great place to live, work and visit. By working closely with our partners within Aberdeenshire Council Criminal Justice Social Work Department and Integrated Substance Misuse Service, we have been able to carry out high visibility patrols with additional visits to licensed premises carried out to ensure that people are safe and have enjoyed their time within our Town Centres during the festive period.

During patrols Officers have carried out over 150 licensed premises visits, searched 15 people for weapons and controlled drugs and have charged 7 people for a variety of anti-social behaviour offences.

Officers from North East Division Licensing Team and Local Authority Licensing Standards Officers complimented Operation Salvation by carrying out in excess of 50 engagement visits to licensed premises across Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City Centre, to continue the support licensed premises implementing their duty of care policies. All visits were very well received demonstrating effective collaborative working with trade members in making licensed premises a safer environment for all.

Police Scotland also supported staff from Aberdeenshire Council Criminal Justice Social Work Department and Integrated Substance Misuse Service carry out 20 visits to vulnerable people within our towns to ensure they are safe over the festive period and also engaged with numerous individuals who have consumed alcohol or controlled drugs to excess, directly intervening by making referrals to Community Substance Misuse Services to assist and support them.’’

In the lead up to the New Year, officers will be continuing their efforts to reduce and prevent violent crime associated with substance misuse and also concentrating their efforts on preventing and detecting drink and drug driving in support of the annual festive drink/drive campaign.’’