Police crack down on violent crime in the lead up to Christmas

This week officers from the Divisional Alcohol Violence Reduction Unit (DAVRU) have been supporting local Community Policing Teams across the North East to target violent offenders in the lead-up to Christmas and New Year.

So far 36 people have been arrested on warrant for a variety of offences including assault & robbery, domestic abuse, serious assaults and being in possession of an offensive weapon.

A 32-year-old man was arrested in connection with a serious assault in Aberdeen, while a 26-year-old woman was arrested in relation to an assault and robbery in the city.

In addition a 28-year-old man was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon in Elgin while four search warrants were executed in the Moray area aimed at disrupting known violent offenders suspected to be active in the supply of controlled drugs.

DAVRU Sergeant Scott Brander said: “Enforcing warrants is part of our routine business to tackle violent crime, however the festive period in particular is a focus as emotions run high, more alcohol may be consumed and inhibitions might be lowered. To ensure that the most violent offenders are not free to commit any further crime over the festive period, targeted proactive operations are crucial to ensure accused people are detained and unable to reoffend.

“In 2017/2018 six people in Scotland died as the result of a single punch and Police Scotland’s ongoing ‘One Punch’ campaign continues to warn of the devastating consequences split-second, ill-informed decisions can have.

"By all means we want people to enjoy their festive period but at the same time please think about how much alcohol you are consuming. We get less inhibited when drinking and can become more aggressive, not thinking about the consequences until we sober up.

"If you do survive a head injury you’re twice as likely to be disabled, many victims are left in a wheelchair, and those who suffer a brain injury as the result of violence are much more likely to develop addictions and get depressed.

“We will continue to carry out enforcement action as and when necessary to make the North East an safer place to place to live and will also continue to work with external agencies to ensure arrested people are offered support for any substance misuse issues they have in an effort to dissuade them from future offending.”