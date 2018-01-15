Police appeal to trace missing man

Police Scotland is appealing for information to trace a William Ritchie, who is aged 90 and has been reported missing from the Fraserburgh area.

William was last seen about 12 noon hon Friday, January 12 when he left his home in Fraserburgh and his current whereabouts are unknown.

William is described as 5 foot 7 tall, white, slim build, with short grey hair. It is unknown what he was wearing however he is a keen walker and would be seen walking around Fraserburgh.

Any person with information regarding William are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.