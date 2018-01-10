Police appeal following vandalism in Peterhead

Police Scotland is appealing for information following a vandalism in the outskirts of Peterhead.

The incident, which resulted in a house window being smashed occurred at about 5am on Friday, January 5, at a residential premises on Bergen View.

No one was injured as a result but the value of damage is in the region of a low three figure sum of money.

Investigating officer PC Connor MacFarlane said: "This was a distressing incident for the occupants and I am keen to identify those responsible. Anyone who either heard or saw anything suspicious in the area of Bergen View area of Peterhead last Friday is asked to come forward.

"I am especially keen to identify and speak to the occupants of a black coloured motor car seen in the area at the time of this incident, as they may have information useful to the enquiry.

"Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0232 of 5 January or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous."