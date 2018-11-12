Police appeal following sheep worrying incident

North east officers are appealing for information after an incident which is understood to have involved a dog attack on a sheep near East Sandend Farm, Cruden Bay.

A sheep was found with significant facial injuries and had to be put down following the incident which is believed to have happened between Friday 9 and Sunday 11 November.

PC Matthew Lewis said: “One animal has sadly died as a result of this incident and we are carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances.

“The animal was found in a field which borders the A975 and we would ask that anyone who was in the area over the weekend and witnessed the incident or has any information gets in touch with us on 101 quoting reference number CF0278711118.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to remind dog owners of the devastating consequences of a dog attacking, chasing or even being at large in a field where sheep are kept. Dogs are naturally curious and have an instinct to attack so it is recommended that they are always kept on a lead under close control.”