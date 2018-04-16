Police appeal following bus depot break-in

Police Scotland is appealing for information following a break-in and theft from the Stagecoach bus depot at Peterhead overnight.

Officers were made aware of the site at Balmoor Industrial Estate being targeted at around 1.50am this morning. A quantity of cash has been reported stolen.

Detective Sergeant George Nixon, who is leading the investigation, said: "Enquiries are still ongoing to establish just how much has been taken. Aside from this, the break-in has caused disruption to a vital local service and it won't be tolerated.

"I would encourage anyone with information to please get in touch as soon as possible. Were you out driving last night and have dash-cam footage of the surrounding area? Have you noticed any unusual vehicles or people in the vicinity in the days or hours leading up to the incident?

"Please contact Police on 101 quoting ref. no. 0395 of April 16, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."