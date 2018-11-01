Police appeal after Peterhead robbery

Police in Peterhead are appealing for information after a man assaulted a woman in her 30s and robbed her of her purse.

The incident happened at around 8.30am on Monday, October 29 between the West Links and South Road area.

The suspect is described as being around 5’5’’ and was wearing a grey hooded top, black tracksuit bottoms and white trainers. It is believed he made off across the Links towards South Road in the town.

Detective Sergeant Martyn Thomson said: “This is a concerning incident and we are keen to trace the person responsible as quickly as possible.

“The woman has understandably been left shaken by this incident and was treated for minor injuries.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could assist us with our enquiries is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 1433 of 29 October. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”