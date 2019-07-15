Peterhead CCTV scheme a stage closer

Moves to introduce CCTV in the centre of Peterhead have taken a step forward.

Rediscover Peterhead has appointed Aberdeen Technical Services Ltd to deliver the initiative.

The local business improvement group recently secured £79,000 funding for the state-of-the-art security system project through the Scottish Government Town Centre Fund.

A public petition in support of CCTV generated more than 800 signatures before being presented to council chiefs earlier this year.

The group hopes to have nine cameras installed in the defined BID area by the end of this year to provide cover for the whole of Peterhead town centre.

Geoff Cooper, CCTV project manager for Rediscover Peterhead, said there was strong support for the system among town centre businesses.

He said: “In the few weeks I have been involved with the project, I have been absolutely delighted by the widespread support that this project enjoys.”

Mr Cooper – formerly the city centre manager for the Aberdeen Inspired BID – said Rediscover Peterhead was continuing to work closely with Aberdeenshire Council and Police Scotland to deliver a CCTV system that meets the needs of the town centre and the people who use it.

Managing director of Aberdeen Technical Services Ltd, Graham Porteous, commented: “We are delighted to have been selected to work with Rediscover Peterhead and look forward to delivering a first class system which can only help to support the town centre and help to make it safer place to be.”

Following the recent awarding of the Scottish Government monies, BID chairman John Pascoe said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been successful in securing this funding for CCTV – a project which has formed a major part of our business plan from the very beginning.

“A number of instances of crime at the tail-end of last year and the start of this really emphasised the need for a CCTV system in the town centre and obviously our board member Gilbert Burnett’s petition to the Buchan Area Committee reiterated that need.”

Meanwhile, the BID continues to plan ahead for this year’s annual seafood festival which will take place on Saturday, September 14.

Last year’s the pilot event attracted around 4,000 visitors to the town centre with a range of demonstrations, stalls and attractions.