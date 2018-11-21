Peterhead break-ins: appeal for information

Officers in Peterhead are investigating two thefts by housebreaking at commercial premises in Peterhead during the early hours of Tuesday, November 20.

The first was at Room 7, 7 Rose Street, and the second at LN Studio, 36 Broad Street.

An attempt has also been made to try and break into Ingrams Bakery, 9 Ellis Street, around the same time.

Constable Neilson, the enquiry officer, said "Whilst we have carried out extensive enquiries to identify CCTV in these areas we are appealing for anyone who may have private CCTV systems to notify us and to check if their systems for anyone going about during this time.

"Hair and beauty products have been stolen and a charity tin from one of the shop premises has also been taken."

"We ask that anyone who may have been in the area and may have seen anything unusual or suspicious to contact us on 101 using reference number 0286261118."