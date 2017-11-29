Officers to carry out road traffic operation

Officers in the Banff and Buchan area will be carrying out a road traffic operation to highlight the importance of winter safety and to target anti-social driving this weekend.

The operation will run on Friday 1 and Saturday 2 December, and officers are reminding motorists that they should give close attention to the condition of their vehicles particularly at this time of year when driving conditions can be challenging.

PC Ross McDonald said: "This operation will primarily target anti-social driving and is as a response to concerns we have received from members of the public.

"We will also be engaging with motorists and the public to highlight the importance of winter safety. Inspections of vehicle conditions, tyres and lights will be carried out and where suitable, advice will be issued.

"We will also be dealing with all other driving related offences we come across during the operation.

"Anyone who has any concerns regarding driver behaviour can contact police on 101 or speak to any officer."