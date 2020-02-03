Man sentenced for supply of drugs in Aberdeenshire

A man has been sentenced for the supply of Class A and B drugs in Aberdeenshire.

Patrick Kinsella, aged 25 from Liverpool, was sentenced to 38 months in prison at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday for the supply of cannabis, crack cocaine and heroin.

Kinsella orchestrated the sale of the illegal drugs in Aberdeen, Peterhead and Fraserburgh between June and September 2018. He was arrested after £15,000 worth of drugs were seized during a police operation.

Chief Inspector Robert Sturton, Local Area Commander for North Aberdeenshire, said: 'We welcome today's conviction and sentencing of Patrick Kinsella for his involvement in the supply of controlled drugs throughout the North-East over a significant period of time.

"The activities of Mr Kinsella have brought misery to the most vulnerable members of our communities. Whilst we continue to actively target those involved in drug supply we also look to work alongside our partners to support those who are exploited by these groups and will continue to make this a hostile area for Organised Crime Groups to operate.

"The public continue to play a vital role in assisting our investigations and anyone with any concerns about drugs, or who has information about those involved in the drugs, should contact Police Scotland on 101 or make an anonymous report to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”