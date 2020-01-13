Man jailed after stabbing stranger to death in his Cuminestown home

A man who stabbed a stranger to death in his own home after a five-day drugs binge has been jailed for life.

Liam Hay chased his friend into the home of Anthony McGladrigan in Greenness, Aberdeenshire before stabbing the homeowner nine times.

The 51-year-old was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but later died of his injuries.

Hay, 20, had been partying with friends for five days before the attack on June 26, 2019, ending up at his grandparent’s remote home.

In the early hours of the morning, he got into an altercation with his friend who then ran to the nearest property for help, where Mr McGladrigan let him hide in the bathroom. Hay followed, eventually smashing his way through the back door with a baseball bat and attacking Mr McGladrigan.

David Green, Procurator Fiscal for Major Crime and Homicide, said: “Liam Hay carried out a violent, unprovoked attack on a complete stranger in his own home.

“Anthony McGladrigan was an innocent man who had given refuge to someone who asked for help and his family have been left devastated by his death.”

Liam Hay pled guilty to murder at the High Court in Glasgow on December 6, 2019. He was sentenced to life with a punishment part of 19 years at the High Court in Glasgow on Monday, January 13.

The family of Anthony said: "We would like to thank you for the outpouring of love, support and kind words about Anthony - reading these comments have been a huge comfort to us all and we are all very grateful for them. In the darkness of our grief they are the light at the end of our tunnel.



"It is quite overwhelming realising just how much Anthony affected everyone who met him; his pure, infectious love of life and laughter inspired us all - it's wonderful to know that we weren't the only ones. There are not enough words to capture just how amazing Anthony was, he was the best of men: honest and true, his passion for life knew no bounds - as a family we are so proud of him. He would do anything for you and would put his needs aside to help anyone; it is beyond tragic that this led to his death.



"Our sincerest thanks must go to the Police for their supreme diligence in the handling of this devastating event from the first call, to the gathering of every shred of evidence required to bring the case to justice. We would like to thank V.I.A and Victim Support both in Aberdeen and Glasgow, the kindness and immense support they have shown the whole family are truly appreciated. Everyone involved in this case has always shown tremendous professionalism whilst being so thoughtful and sensitive every step of the way.



"We are acutely aware that justice for Anthony can never be found but the dedication; commitment and every act of kindness and support shown, are in their way, a measure of justice for us all."