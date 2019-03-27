Man for court following Pittodrie incident

A 21-year-old man from the Glasgow area has been charged in relation to an alleged incident of culpable and reckless conduct reported at Pittodrie Football Stadium.

The incident happened at the Aberdeen FC v Rangers FC game on Sunday March 3.

He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court later today (Wednesday).

PC Thomas Bashforth, of the Divisional Alcohol and Violence Reduction Unit, said: "Thank you to those who assisted with and shared our appeal earlier this week - your information was invaluable."