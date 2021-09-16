Man charged in connection with thefts in Peterhead
A man has been traced and charged in connection with a number of thefts and attempted thefts in the Kinmundy area of Peterhead.
Police received reports of a number of thefts in Kinmundy overnight on Monday, September 13.
A 22-year-old man was traced and charged regarding multiple thefts and attempted thefts.
Detective Constable Stone, of Fraserburgh CID, who is the enquiry officer, said: “I would like to remind residents to ensure their vehicles and outbuildings are secured at night and any valuable items are removed.”