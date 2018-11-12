Man charged after Peterhead break-ins

A 27-year-old man has been charged in connection with numerous alleged break-ins and attempted break-ins to businesses and stores in Peterhead.

The WH Smith at Marischal Street was targeted on Wednesday, November 7, and a mid-two figure sum of money reported stolen.

In addition he has also been charged in connection with eight other alleged break-in offences to commercial premises in the area, including a house-breaking with intent at Merchant Street, theft by Housebreaking’s at West Road, Marischal Street, Broad Street and Harbour Street, and attempted house-breakings at Broad Street, Rose Street and Backgate.

Charity tins were also reported stolen from the premises at Marischal Street and Broad Street.

The man is expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court today (Monday, November 12).

Detective Sergeant George Nixon said: “I would like to thank those who provided information in connection with these investigations and for the local community’s support while our enquiries were carried out.”