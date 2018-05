A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with an alleged break-in and theft from the Stagecoach bus dept in Peterhead last month.

Officers received a report of an incident at Balmoor Industrial Estate on Monday April 16.

The man will appear in court at a later date.

Detective Contable Shonagh MacGregor said: "I would like to thank the members of the public who assisted throughout this investigation."