Man arrested after Peterhead crash

Part of King Street in Peterhead was closed yesterday (Monday) after a car crashed into a building causing structural damage.

The incident took place in the early hours of the morning and Aberdeenshire Council called a structural engineer to investigate.

It is understood no one was seriously injured and 25-year-old man was arrested.

A police spokesman said: “We can confirm a 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged in relation to various road traffic offences, following a single-car crash in the Kirk Street area of Peterhead.

“He is expected to appear in court at a later date.”