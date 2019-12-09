Man arrested after Peterhead crash

It is understood no one was seriously injured in the incident.
It is understood no one was seriously injured in the incident.

Part of King Street in Peterhead was closed yesterday (Monday) after a car crashed into a building causing structural damage.

The incident took place in the early hours of the morning and Aberdeenshire Council called a structural engineer to investigate.

It is understood no one was seriously injured and 25-year-old man was arrested.

A police spokesman said: “We can confirm a 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged in relation to various road traffic offences, following a single-car crash in the Kirk Street area of Peterhead.

“He is expected to appear in court at a later date.”