Male in custody in connection with Auchnagatt incident

A 29 year-old male has been arrested and is currently in custody in connection with an incident in Aughnagatt overnight.

Sergeant Wayne Bedford, said, “We are currently investigating a number of incidents where damage has been caused to vehicles and the local school within the village of Auchnagatt which occurred during the early hours of Friday, November 15. I can confirm no one was injured as a result of these incidents.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and there will be a Police presence in the village until these are completed."

"Thankfully incidents of this nature are rare in Auchnagatt and I want to reassure the local community that this is an isolated incident involving a single individual.

"We are grateful for the support of the local community and thank them for their patience while our officers complete their enquiries."