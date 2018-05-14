Fraserburgh-born killer dies in prison

Fraserburgh-born serial killer Dennis Nilsen has died in jail aged 72.

Nilsen was jailed for life in 1983 after admitting to killing at least 15 people in the '70s and '80s.

The former civil servant murdered and dismembered several of his victims - many of them homeless young gay men - at his Muswell Hill home in North London.

Nilsen was 37 when he was arrested, after human remains were found in a blocked drain at his home.

During his trial at the Old Bailey, the court heard the remains of three bodies were found at his home and bones from at least eight bodies were found at his previous address in Melrose Avenue, Cricklewood in North-west London.

He met his victims, all of them men, in a pub and he would take them back to his flat for a drink. Most were homeless, some were homosexuals and some were prostitutes.

Convicted of six counts of murder and two of attempted murder, the judge ruled he should serve a minimum of 25 years in prison.

The Prison Service confirmed Nilsen died at HMP Full Sutton near York. As is routine in custody deaths, Nilsen's passing will be investigated by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman.