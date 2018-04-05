Enquiries continuing to trace missing family from Fraserburgh

Enquiries to trace a family reported missing from Fraserburgh are continuing this morning.

Concerns for Mark Hendry (21), Daniela Do Vale Goncalves (21) and their two children Mark Hendry Jnr (15 months) and Chantelle Hendry (2 months) were raised by a partner agency on Wednesday, April 4, and a missing persons enquiry was raised as a result.

Sergeant Martin MacDougall who is leading the missing persons enquiry said: "Since posting our appeal to trace Mark, Daniela, Mark Jnr and Chantelle we are aware of social media comments and growing speculation about the response by police.

"Where there is concern about missing people, but especially young children, our priority is confirming the safety and welfare of those who are missing. Whilst social media is extremely useful in tracing missing people we have to be completely satisfied of the welfare of all reported missing people before we stand down our investigations.

"I would like to make a direct appeal to Mark and Daniela to say that you are not in any trouble and we purely just want to check that you are all safe and well. If you can contact us directly by phoning 101 to confirm exactly where you are so that welfare checks can be made, then this would be extremely helpful.

"Anyone with information that could assist us with our enquiries is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2018 of April 4. "