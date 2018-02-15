Drugs valued at £4,800 recovered in Peterhead

A 19 years-old man from the Aberdeen area has been charged in relation to alleged drugs offences following the recovery of 'crack' cocaine and heroin valued at over £4,800 in Peterhead.

The recovery was made as part of an intelligence led operation on Wednesday, February 14 in the Windmill Street area of Peterhead.

The man is expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court today (Thursday, February 15).

Detective Constable Steven Young said: "We rely on information from the public to help us target the illegal supply of drugs in our local communities.

"I would urge anyone who sees suspicious behaviour in their community which they think could be related to potential drug misuse or dealing to call Police Scotland on 101 with information.

"With the continued help from the public we can ensure that illegal substances are successfully intercepted and removed from circulation."