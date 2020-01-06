Drugs seized in north-east raids

Drugs worth more than £36,000 have been seized in three separate recoveries in the North East at the weekend.

Cocaine and heroin with an estimated street value of more than £20,000 was seized from a property on Forest Avenue in Aberdeen on Friday, January 3. A four-figure sum of cash was also recovered during the operation.

A 39-year-old man from the Reading area has been arrested and charged in connection with the recovery.

Separately a quantities of cocaine and heroin worth around £3,100 was seized from a property on Balnagask Circle in the city on Sunday, January 5.

Two men, aged 23 and 26 from the local area, have been charged in connection with this recovery. All are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today (Monday, January 6).

A third recovery was made on Friday, January 3 at Chapel Street in Peterhead, where heroin and cocaine with a combined value of around £13,500 was seized.

Two men, both aged 23 and from Liverpool, have been charged and are expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court today.

Detective Inspector Grant Pert of North East CID said: "We are committed to tackling crime involving drugs in our community and these three separate recoveries are just the latest example of that.

"We will not tolerate it and neither will our communities. We are grateful for the support we have from members of the public who provide the intelligence which helps us take drugs off our streets before they can cause further harm.

"I would urge anyone with information which could help prevent criminal activity to pass it on to us on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."