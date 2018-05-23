Drugs recovered in Fraserburgh

Three women were expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court today (Wednesday) following the recovery of a quantity of drugs in Fraserburgh.

Two local women aged 35, 32 and a 21-year-old woman from the Liverpool area were charged in relation to alleged drugs offences following the recovery of crack cocaine valued at £500 from a residential property on Watermill Road.



Detective Sergeant George Nixon said: “Police Scotland in the North-east is committed to tackling the possession, supply and distribution of controlled drugs and we will use all available resources to assist us do this.



“Information from the public is hugely helpful to our work to disrupt the supply of drugs and so I would continue to encourage anyone with concerns or information about drug misuse in their community to contact us on 101 with details.



“Descriptions of people, car details and any information about locations are all hugely helpful to us.



“We will continue to disrupt the activities of criminal groups through proactive enforcement.”