Drug recovery in Peterhead

Police officers have recovered Cocaine and heroin with a street value in excess of £1,000 in the Peterhead area.

Acting on intelligence, officers stopped a 43-year-old man from the local area yesterday (Tuesday, September 25) and recovered the drugs.

He has been charged and is anticipated to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court today (Wednesday, September 26).

Peterhead Community Policing Team PC Kevin Lynch said: “We are committed to tackling the illegal supply of drugs. We rely on the support of our communities to do this and continue to urge anyone with information to contact us on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”