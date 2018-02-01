Court for man in relation to crimes of dishonesty in Peterhead

A 26-year-old man was expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court yesterday in connection with a series of alleged dishonesties in the Peterhead area.

A total of seven incidents were reported to police which included thefts from local retail premises, a theft from a vehicle on Prince Street and a theft from a property in York Street, Peterhead between Tuesday, January 9 and Tuesday, January 30.

The man was traced, arrested and charged on Tuesday, January 30 in relation to these incidents.

Detective Sergeant George Nixon said: "Acquisitive crime and crimes of dishonesty are a priority for Police Scotland. I would always urge the public to report any suspicious behaviour they witness to police, no matter how insignificant they think it is. Where crimes are reported to us, we will thoroughly investigate incidents and use all means available to us to identify those responsible."