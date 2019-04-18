Court for driver detected at seven times over limit

A 57-year-old woman is expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court today in relation to alleged drink driving offences after being detected at almost seven times over the drink drive limit.

The incident occurred on the New Deer to Fyvie road, near Fyvie at 7.20pm last night.

A member of the public had called 101 to report suspicion and concern for a driver and officers were dispatched to the area. The driver was charged in relation to alleged drink driving and other road traffic offences.

A second driver, a 37-year-old male, was also stopped and charged in relation to alleged drink driving offences after being detected in Aberdeen (Forest Avenue) and will appear at court at a later date.

Road Policing Inspector Neil Morrison said: “The consequences of drink or drug driving are widely known and it is disappointing that drivers still believe it is acceptable to risk their safety and the safety of others.

“I would like to thank the public for their continued support and provide assurances that any information passed to us will be actioned appropriately as we endeavour to reduce these offenders from our roads.

“If you have concern that someone is driving under the influence of drink or drugs, please call the Police on 101 as soon as possible or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”