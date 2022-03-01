Cops snag two Liverpudlians in £72k drugs haul in Fraserburgh

As part of an intelligence-led operation, officers executed a warrant in the Clinton Drive area of Sandhaven on the afternoon of Monday, 28 February. Quantities of heroin and ‘crack’ cocaine were recovered, as well as a five-figure sum of cash.The two men, aged 20 and 24, from the Liverpool area, are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.Detective Sergeant John Pirie, from Fraserburgh CID, said: "This has been the culmination of a large-scale enquiry into organise crime activities in the Buchan Corner and we’d like to thank the community for their continued support.“The supply of controlled drugs in the North East remains a police priority and we will take all steps to detect those involved in this type of criminality, in order to bring offenders to justice and to reduce the availability of illicit drugs in our local communities."