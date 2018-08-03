Copper cabling stolen from Peterhead area

Police Scotland is appealing for witnesses following the theft of copper cabling valued at around £6,000 from the Peterhead area.

The incident happened at around 1.15am on Saturday, July 28.

PC Calum Stewart said: “It is believed a large vehicle would have been required to remove the cabling and we are appealing for anyone who saw anything unusual or suspicious in the area, particularly the A90 between Boddam and Peterhead, to contact police.

“We would also ask that anyone who was driving in the area and may have dashcam footage to contact us, even if they may not think they have captured anything.

“Police can be contacted on 101 using reference number 1074 of 30 July. Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.”