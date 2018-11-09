Break-ins to service stations in North East

Police Scotland can confirm that a 41-year-old man has been charged in connection with two alleged break-ins to service stations in the North East.

One incident was reported at the Esso Service Station at Buckie’s High Street on Tuesday October 9, and another incident at the Kessock Service Station at South Road, Fraserburgh, in the early hours of Wednesday October 10.

The man has also been charged in connection with an alleged intended theft at a store in the Crimond area on Wednesday October 3. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in relation to all incidents.

Detective Inspector Finn McPhail said: “I would like to thank all the members of the public who provided information in connection with these investigations and to those who shared our appeals for information."