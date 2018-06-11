Boy charged after threats to Peterhead businesses

A 12-year-old boy has been charged following reports of threats against two businesses in Peterhead on Friday, June 1.

Police Scotland confirmed that the boy has been charged in connection with both incidents and will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit.

Sergeant Alex Carle from the Buchan Community Policing Team said: "At no time was there any credible threat to the public but we have to take incidents of this nature seriously when they are reported to us.

“Thank you to staff at both premises and the public for their patience and support during the initial response and subsequent investigation."