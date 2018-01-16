Appeal for witnesses after Peterhead theft

Officers are appealing for information following a theft by housebreaking in the Buchan Terrace area of Peterhead.

The incident happened between 8.40pm and 9.40pm on Thursday, January 11. A mid three-figure sum of money was stolen.

Detective Constable Tracy Loughhead said: "We are appealing to members of the public for information and in particular would ask that anyone who saw a man in the area who was last seen heading in the direction of Glendale Road gets in touch.

"He is described as being aged between 30 and 40, around 5ft 10ins in height and of slim build with fair hair. He has facial hair and was wearing a dark jacket with the hood up and dark trousers.

"The area is close to the old railway line which is popular with dog walkers and we would urge anyone who may have been in the area around the time given and who saw anything unusual or suspicious to get in touch using reference 3529 of January 11 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous."