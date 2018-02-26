Appeal for witnesses after fire in Peterhead

Police Scotland is appealing for information following a fire at a property in Peterhead in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were alerted to an incident in the St Peter Street area of the town at around 4.10am, and a fire that had started at the front of the building was quickly extinguished.

Following initial enquiries the incident is being treated as deliberate.

Detective Constable Kelly Green, who is leading enquiries, said: "I would appeal to anyone with information that could assist with our investigation to please get in touch as soon as possible. I appreciate that given the early hour the area would have been quiet, however if you saw anyone acting unusually in the hours leading up to this incident I would also urge you to get in touch.

"Thankfully no one was hurt and extensive enquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.

"Anyone with information should contact Police on 101 quoting ref. no. 0322 of Feb 26 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous."