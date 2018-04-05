Appeal for information over theft

Police Scotland is appealing for information following the theft and attempted theft of charity tins from two shops in Peterhead.

A charity tin was reported stolen from a store in the Errol Street area of the town at around 3.30pm yesterday (Wednesday). An attempt to take another tin from a shop in the Marischal Street area was also reported to police a short time later, at around 3.45pm.

Enquiry officer PC Jason King, of the Buchan Community Policing Team, said: "We would like to hear from anyone who was in these areas around the times in question and saw anything or anyone suspicious to please get in touch.

"Our enquiries are at an early stage with a number of positive lines to be followed up.

"At the moment we cannot confirm if the same person is responsible for both incidents and would therefore encourage local businesses to remain vigilant against this type of opportunist and malicious crime.

"It beggars belief that someone would be cruel enough to take money being collected for charity.

"Anyone with information in relation to these incidents is encouraged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting ref. no. 2127 of April 4. Or if you wish to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."