Appeal for information following thefts in Peterhead

Officers in Peterhead are appealing for information following two thefts of power tools and equipment in the town.

The first theft occurred sometime between 4pm on Friday, January 26 and 7.30am on Saturday, January 27 from a construction site at the town's harbour. The tools and equipment taken are valued at a four-figure sum.

The second incident occurred sometime between 2pm on Sunday, January 28 and 9am on Monday, January 29 within an unoccupied residential property at Prince Street. Tools and equipment taken are valued at a four-figure sum.

Investigating Officer PC Lisa Will said: "If anyone noticed any suspicious behaviour in and around the harbour area overnight on Friday into Saturday or the area of prince Street on Sunday afternoon and night, I would ask them to get in touch with officers.

"Similarly, anyone offered property for sale which they may have concerns where it came from should also call us.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2403 of 27 January for the Peterhead Harbour incident and 0776 of 29 January for the Prince Street incident."

Information can also be given anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.