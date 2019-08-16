Appeal for information following suspicious fire in Peterhead

Police Scotland is appealing for information following a wilful fire-raising in Peterhead earlier this week.

Emergency services were called to the incident at Uphill Lane on Tuesday afternoon (August 13) to extinguish a fire that had started within a property.

Following a joint investigation with the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service, the incident is being treated as suspicious and enquiries are ongoing.

DC Kate Coyle, who is leading the investigation, said: “Thankfully no one was injured however reckless behaviour like this has the potential to result in fatal consequences.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances that led up to this incident and I appeal to anyone with information to get in touch as soon as possible.

"In particular I appeal to any motorists who may have been passing Uphill Lane around the time of the fire which was discovered between 2.30pm and 3pm. At the moment there are roads near-by which are closed, meaning there has been an increased volume of traffic at Uphill Lane recently.

“Please contact Police on 101 quoting ref. no. 2084 of August 13 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain completely anonymous.”