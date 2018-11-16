Appeal for information after Peterhead charity tin thefts

Officers are appealing for information following the theft of two Poppy Scotland charity tins in Peterhead town centre yesterday (Thursday November 15).

Incidents were reported at shops at Queen Street and Broad Street yesterday afternoon. Although it is not clear exactly how much money was taken, the overall total could reach a three-figure sum.

PC Ross Dewar, who is leading enquiries, said: “We would particularly like to trace a man and woman who were seen in the Broad Street area of Peterhead at about 1.40pm.

"The man is described as being around 5ft 2in, of a medium build and was wearing dark clothing. The woman is described as being around the same height, of a medium build with dark brown shoulder length hair and spoke with a local accent.

“I would urge anyone with any information about this pair, or if you witnessed these incidents, to contact Police as soon as possible on 101 quoting crime reference number CF0282191118. Any theft is inexcusable but to steal money from charity is particularly heartless.

"Enquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible.”