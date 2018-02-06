Appeal following attempted robbery in Peterhead

Officers in Peterhead are appealing for information following an attempted robbery on a woman at Kirk Street in Peterhead.

The incident happened at around 9.30pm on Sunday, February 4.

DC Barry Wallace said: "The woman involved was fortunately not injured in the incident however she has naturally been left extremely shaken.

"No property was taken however this has been a distressing incident and we are appealing to the public for information which may assist us with our enquiries.

"In particular we would like to trace a man and a woman who came to the assistance of the woman involved.

"Anyone who was in the area around the time given who may be able to assist us is asked to contact us on 101 using reference number 4308 of 4 February."