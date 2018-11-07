Appeal after break-in at Bowling Club

Police in Peterhead are appealing for information following a theft at Stuartfield Bowling Club.

The incident occurred between 3.30pm on Saturday, November 3 and 10am on Tuesday, November 6 where entry was gained to the clubhouse and tins of juice were stolen.

Investigating officer PC Cheryl Anderson said: “If anyone knows anything about this incident I would ask that they come forward with information. Although the items stolen were not high value, the damage caused to the building will cause inconvenience to the club and cost at least £100 to rectify.

“This type of behaviour will not be tolerated and so if anyone heard or saw anything, or knows about this incident I would ask that they contact Police Scotland on 101 with their information. Reference 0953 of 6 November.”