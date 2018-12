A 24 years-old man has been charged in connection with a series of alleged theft by shoplifting incidents in the Peterhead area over the last few weeks.

Between 19 November 2018 and 6 December 2018, seven alleged thefts by shoplifting were reported in the Peterhead area, with a total value stolen in excess of £850.

The man is expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court later today (Friday).