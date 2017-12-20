£24,000 worth of cocaine recovered in Peterhead

A 28-year-old man has been charged in relation to alleged drugs offences following the recovery of cocaine with a 'street' value of around £24,000 in Peterhead.

The recovery was made on Monday, December 18, following a routine search in the town centre.

The man is expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court today (Wednesday, December 20).

Peterhead Community Policing Team Inspector George Cordiner said: "Tackling drug misuse is a priority for Police Scotland in the North East. The officers made the recovery whilst on routine patrols in Peterhead and took the necessary action which has resulted in these drugs being taken off the street.

"If anyone notices any unusual behaviour or vehicles in your community please call Police on 101, or the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 to remain anonymous."