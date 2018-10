Dozens of customers and staff were evacuated from Peterhead's Asda store earlier this afternoon after a small fire broke out.

Fire crews from Peterhead and Maud were called to the Longside Road store just after 12.30pm.

Using thermal imaging equipment, PPV fans and a stirrup pump, firefighters soon extinguished the fire and were stood down at 1.25pm.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident, with customers being issued with money-off vouchers for the inconvenience caused.