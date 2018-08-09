Cousins reunited for special event

A very special family reunion was held at Peterhead’s Tavern recently.

Cousins descended from Peterhead couple James and Eliza-Bella Watson (need Allan), came from Peterhead, Australia, England and Germany for the special reunion held last month.

Most of the cousins were born in Peterhead with their parents and grandparents from the Blue Toon.

Brenda Sleight is one of six children and her sister, who celebrated her 60th birthday on July 27, decided that she’d like to go to Peterhead to celebrate.

Brenda said: “We’ve always kept in touch with our relatives from the Blue Toon.

“I contacted our cousins to let them know that this was what we were planning to do and ‘tongue in cheek’ told our cousins in Australia and Germany via Facebook and said it would be lovely if they could make it.

“I wasn’t expecting for one minute that they would attend, but they did and we held the reunion with everyone at the Tavern on Sunday, July 29.

“There were more than 40 of us in attendance plus their children so it was quite some gathering, and some of us were meeting for the very first time,” she said.

“It was an amazing gathering and staff at the Tavern did a great job of keeping the drinks flowing and the food was delicious.”

Brenda’s grandfather James Watson was killed in WW2 when his ship, HMS Lord Halisham, was torpedoes. His wife was left with eight children to bring up on her own.

